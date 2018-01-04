'Dining for Dollars' to help officer's family that lost home to fire

The Stephenson family lost their to a fire just days before Christmas. (Credit: KMOV)

LongHorn Steakhouse in O’Fallon will host a “Dining for Dollars” charity event on Thursday, January 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit O’Fallon police officer Montana Stephenson and his family who lost their home to a fire back in December.

Officer Stephenson along with his wife and four children suffered a total loss of their home just days before Christmas. Stephenson is a police officer and regional SWAT team member.

Guests who wish to participate can request a voucher from the O’Fallon LongHorn Steakhouse. Guests can present the voucher at the conclusion of their meal when dining at the restaurant on Jan. 4, and 10 percent of the total tab will be donated to the cause.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.