Chick-fil-A to open first St. Louis city location

On January 11, the first Chick-fil-A inside the St. Louis city limits will open.

The chain’s newest restaurant will open its first stand-alone location in South City at 3801 Hampton Avenue.

Chick-fil-A is known for its signature grand openings and this one will be no different.

The new location will award a free year of Chick-fil-A to the first 100 eligible adults in line on the grand opening morning. The line for the promotion at the new restaurant opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10.

If there are more than 100 people in line at that time, a raffle will be held to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 24 hours. Prizes will be awarded around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Chick-fil-A’s most passionate fans often arrive well in advance, packing tents, lawn chairs, computers,TVs and more, creating a tent city. Chick-fil-A will be providing security, entertainment, games and, of course plenty of fresh Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved