Chouteau Greenway designers looking for your input

You can help design the Chouteau Greenway, a project that will connect Washington University and Forest Park to downtown and the Gateway Arch.

“We want it to be truly transformational for the city,” said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway.

On Thursday night, the community is invited to meet the designers and tell them what they expect to see. The project, spearheaded by Great Rivers Greenway, started with an international design competition. Since then, a jury narrowed down the design teams to six finalists, based on their qualifications.

Now, those teams will be in St. Louis to hear from locals. They know the goal is to build a trail system that’s green and connects users to various experiences, so they can walk, ride, or roll from Forest Park all the way to the Arch without having to be in the street.

What exactly that looks like and what those experiences could entail is up to public input and the designers’ visions.

“People want really interactive experiences. They want art, of all kinds. Music, theater, drama, sculpture, from local to international artists. They want to see all kinds of experiences. They want the project to represent culture and history,” said Trautman.

People can share their ideas at a public meeting Thursday, Jan.4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Local 36 Sheet Metal Works Union Hall at 2319 Chouteau Avenue.

Project leaders say they plan to have a final design team picked by May. Then, they hope to get the project underway by late summer. Realistically, it could take five to 10 years for the Chouteau Greenway to be complete. A mix of private and public funding, including grants and gifts, could be needed to subsidize the project.

