St. Louis flights canceled, delayed due to winter storm on East Coast

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 15 flights scheduled to depart from St. Louis Lambert-international Airport Thursday have been canceled ahead of the winter storm that is predicted to hit the East Coast.

The canceled departures were scheduled to leave St. Louis between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for Newark, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh/Durham.

In addition to departures, several flights scheduled to arrive in St. Louis from the east coast have also been canceled or delayed.

Click here to check the status of a flight.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved