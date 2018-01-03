Amber Alert canceled after missing infant from SW Mo. found safe

Police say a 5-month-old baby was inside a car that was stolen in the Springfield, Mo. area. Credit: MSHP

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-month-old baby who was inside a car that was stolen in the Springfield, Mo. area.

Police said the Carol Day was in a car seat inside a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala when it was stolen from a Kum and Go gas station in Rogersville, Mo. around 7:00 p.m. The car has Missouri license plate number DC43G.

Authorities said she was later found safe inside the car in nearby Christian County. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.