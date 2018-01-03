Metro East schools consider closures amid cold snap

The current cold snap has left many school superintendents with decisions on extending holiday breaks that were scheduled to end this week.

"We have a lot of students that ride buses and they wait outdoors," says Collinsville School Superintendent Dr. Robert Green.

Collinsville schools were closed on Wednesday and will also be closed on Thursday because of the frigid weather.

Nearby, Edwardsville schools were open on Wednesday after canceling the first day back on Tuesday. A Facebook post states Edwardsville schools will be closed Thursday.

Dr. Green says he often consults with other superintendents and monitors weather conditions overnight before making decisions.

"The staff is used to seeing me bleary-eyed this time of year," Dr. Green says.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.