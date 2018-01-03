Cold causing pipes to burst, putting businesses at serious risk

Brandon Miller stands near one of his company's servers. The server room was put in jeopardy from a pipe break due to the cold. (Credit: KMOV)

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water says calls have been steadily coming in for days from both homes homes and businesses about water main breaks. Insurance agents say they've seen a spike in insurance claims.

While problems at a home can be inconvenient, at a business can be much more significant.

In Ellisville, a Dierbergs store had to close for 22 hours to make repairs after a pipe burst and the water fried the computer that runs the store's cash registers.

For an IT business in Des Peres a busted pipe had the potential to do catastrophic damage to their business.

"The sprinkler head that popped was right above us. And then it poured down here, it was scattering everywhere," said Brandon Miller with The Miller Group.

The water leak at The Miller Group offices happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Water was pouring into the electrical box and the HVAC system. But the biggest concern was down the hall.

"Then we came in this room because it's our most valuable room, our data center. And water started dripping from this light fixture here," Miller said.

Then it started gushing through the ceiling and onto some of the company's more than twenty computer servers. As a company that provides data storage, web hosting and computer support for clients, any damage could have been a major blow.

They were able to protect the servers and now they have a building full of dehumidifiers and fans as they try to dry out their offices.

Employees are working from home while things dry out and they make sure everything is safe.

"This whole side of the building was out of electricity. There was actually water sitting in these light fixtures, it was pooling," Miller said.

Thankfully The Miller Group was able to continue to keep the servers going and take care of their customers, but it could have been much worse.

