Cold blast strikes again; Wind Chill Advisory for parts of area

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 12:00 p.m. for parts of the St. Louis area including St. Louis County and City. In St. Louis wind chills will be -10 to -15 with colder wind chills north, down to -20. Today will be sunny, but frigid with a low near 4 and a high near 16. Afternoon wind chills will range from -5 to 5.

Today will be our 12th day in a row of below freezing temperatures. The St. Louis record for consecutive days below freezing (31° or colder) is 18 days from the winter of 1977. While we won't get that record, this currently is the longest stretch of below freezing weather we've had in 34 years, since 1983.

This Morning: Low 4. Wind chills in St. Louis from -10 to -15, a bit colder farther north, down to -20. Mostly clear skies. Winds: Northwest 8-12 mph.

Today: High 16. Mostly sunny, but bitterly cold. Afternoon wind chills range from -5 to 5 in the St. Louis area, and even colder to the north. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Friday: Low 8/High 19. Light snow or flurries possible mainly in the morning, but may linger into early afternoon. Some light accumulations possible in spots, generally under 1", if any.