When the Mississippi River froze over

A woman walks on the frozen Mississippi River in 1905. Credit: Missouri Historical Society

Several consecutive days of bitter cold have led to ice floe on the Mississippi River.

It is not the first time the river has been frozen in the St. Louis. The Missouri History Museum has photos of past freezes.

One photo from 1905 shows a woman walking across the river and in the background, you can see a whole line of people on the ice.

Several steamers wrecked in 1865 when the river froze over.

The photos were shared with KMOV by the Missouri Historical Society.

