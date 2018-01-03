Burglar spends 4 hours on business owner's property, makes off with 2 stolen vehicles

A burglar spent more than 4 hours on the property of Mike's Auto Sales in Granite City. (Credit: KMOV)

GRANITE CITY, Il (KMOV.com) -- A Granite City burglar certainly took his time when he burglarized a business, spending nearly four hours on the property.

Mike Antonovich, owner of Mike’s Auto Sales, went through the security footage, and saw the burglar spent more than an hour trying to get in.

“He pried on this overhead door here worked on the overhead door for over an hour,” Antonovich said.

The suspect never got through the overhead garage door, but after working for another 45 minutes, got in through a second door.

Security camera video shows the suspect walking in and spending the next couple hours inside the garage.

At one point he wheels a motorcycle through the shop, realizes there's no room to get it to the door so he lifts it up and drags it across the hood of a car.

“Cause it was the only way out from so many cars in this garage,” Antonovich said. “And tore the hood and fenders up.”

The burglar wheeled the motorcycle outside and loaded it into a 2005 Dodge Durango which he also stole.

In addition to stealing the Durango and the Honda motorcycle, he made off with about 70 keys for the cars on the lot.

“The one night I left 'em out is the night he came and he got 'em. You'd think it's not gonna happen,” Antonovich said.

He added that to sell a car, he has to call in a locksmith.

While there is plenty of video of the suspect, the man was wearing a mask. It appears to be either an "anonymous" mask or the mask from the movie "Scream."

Antonovich says he believes the man was after the motorcycle, as he stole a couple tires for the bike as well as a couple tools.

Now, Antonovich is asking people to be on the lookout for the Dodge Durango and says he'd sure like his keys back. He's even offering a reward.

“Somebody knows something please call me and I'll make it worth your while,” he said.

