Ritenour High School cancels classes for remainder of week due to heating issues

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heating issues and water damage forced Ritenour High School to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday.

In addition to no school, all home athletic events and other activities are also canceled for Jan. 4 and 5.

Classes at all other Ritenour schools and the International Welcome Center will be in session.

