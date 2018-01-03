Ritenour High School cancels classes for remainder of week due to heating issues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Heating issues and water damage forced Ritenour High School to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday.

In addition to no school, all home athletic events and other activities are also canceled for Jan. 4 and 5.

Classes at all other Ritenour schools and the International Welcome Center will be in session.

