Metro East boil order, water conservation continues into Thursday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All Illinois American Water customers in the Metro East are under a water conservation and boil order until further notice.

The boil order issued directly by Illinois American Water includes:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia PWD)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Also, Sale-for-resale customers (wholesale) include:

Scott Air Force Base

O’Fallon -- (O’Fallon provides water to Fairview Heights)

Caseyville

Millstadt

Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District & City of Columbia)

Waterloo

Granite City and Alton are not impacted by the boil order.

St. Clair County officials said the only people not affected are those who receive water from the Kaskaskia River.

Illinois American Water said all customers should bring any water used for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using. Customers are also being required to conserve and restrict all non-essential water use.

Illinois American Water officials said they will also be switching treatment to “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia.

Senior Manager of Field Operations and Production Karen Cooper said the boil order and water conservation were issued after the continuous cold weather caused an increase in water main breaks and ice buildup at their East St. Louis water plant, which resulted in a loss of pressure across their distribution system.

“We want to thank our customers for adhering to these important water service changes. The cold weather has posed challenging to our team and we are working around the clock to limit the impact to our customers. We appreciate the support our customers have shown our team. It truly means a lot,” Cooper said.

Several restaurants around the Metro East are impacted by this boil order, causing some to shut down while others operate through the water restrictions. Smoothie King and Chipotle on Illinois Street in Fairview Heights are closed while the boil order is in place.

"I don’t know if I’m going to survive…I love my Smoothie King!" said Teresa, a Fairview Heights resident, sarcastically on Wednesday when she learned about the boil order from Smoothie King. "Well I’m glad I showered already, ya know got that out of the way, and dinner’s just going to have to be leftovers," said Teresa.

Meanwhile, the McDonald's on Illinois St. and Tavern on Main in Belleville are staying open. Both are serving customers with bottled water and sodas.

"I'm easy to please," said John Turner, a customer who was not inconvenienced by the boil order affecting the drinks served at Tavern on Main.

Turner told News 4 the freezing temperatures already impacted his life before this boil order was placed.

"At the moment I can’t live in my house because the pipes in the ceiling broke and flooded it," said Turner.

Terry Mackin with Illinois American Water said the boil order is a precautionary measure when water pressure drops and is also a conservation effort to save water for fire emergencies.

"[We're] just asking people to use water wisely, we really are. Maybe one shower instead of two, maybe don't wash clothes today, maybe just use water for only those essential needs," said Mackin.

An estimation of when the boil order and water conservation will be lifted is between 34 and 36 hours.

Click here to view a map released by Illinois American Water of their directly impacted customers.

