Eight cheetah cubs born at Saint Louis Zoo

The cheetah cubs at three weeks old. (Credit: Carolyn Kelly, Saint Louis Zoo)

For the first time in Saint Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cubs.

The cubs were born Nov. 26 at the Saint Louis Zoo River's Edge Cheetah Breeding Center.

There are three male cubs and five female cubs.

The cubs' parents are four-year-old Bingwa (mother) and nine-year-old Jason (father).

Bingwa is on loan to the Saint Louis Zoo from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, and Jason is on loan from White Oak Conservation in Yulee, Florida.

The zoo said in a statement that the mother and all cubs are doing well and will remain in their private indoor maternity den for the next several months. The zoo said it will be several months before the cubs make a public appearance.

The average cheetah litter size is three or four cubs.

