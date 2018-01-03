Cops: Man found dead in car with 2 dying girls in apparent murder-suicide

The scene in Sacramento where authorities say a man was found dead with two dying girls in a car. (Credit: CBS SACRAMENTO)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS NEWS) -- Authorities have found the bodies of a man and two dying children believed to be his daughters in a parked car in West Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that authorities believe the case to be a murder-suicide.

West Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Roger Kinney says authorities found the car overnight next to the local city hall.

The bodies of a 47-year-old man and two girls, ages 9 and 12, were found inside. The girls were still alive but unresponsive, but they later died at the hospital, reports CBS Sacramento.

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cops-man-found-dead-in-car-with-two-dying-girls-in-apparent-murder-suicide/

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.