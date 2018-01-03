Broken water valve at Mallinckrodt Academy repaired

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A water main break left Mallinckrodt Academy in the St. Louis Public School District without running water Wednesday.

The school district said they had bottled water delivered after a water main broke in the neighborhood Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 bottles were delivered to the school for consumption, food preparation and hand washing.

The school day continued as normal and measures have been taken to prepare for the students, according to a message from the school’s principal.

Custodians helped with flushing toilets, using water brought in from a neighboring school.

Thursday morning, the school district said the broken valve was repaired.

