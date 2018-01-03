Details emerge about New Jersey teen accused of killing parents, sister, family friend

Capital One reported it has resolved its glitch that caused numerous customers to have errors on their accounts. The glitch resulted in some Capital One debit card purchases to be posted twice to customer accounts.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.More >
Washington's attorney general sued Motel 6 on Wednesday, alleging the national budget chain disclosed the private information of thousands of its guests to U.S. immigration authorities in violation of the state consumer protection law.More >
