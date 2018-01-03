Details emerge about New Jersey teen accused of killing parents, sister, family friend

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS News) -- New details are emerging about a 16-year-old New Jersey boy who authorities say shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend just before midnight on New Year's Eve inside the home where they lived. The teen is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said the teen will be charged with four counts of murder and a weapons offense stemming from the shooting that occurred late Sunday night, less than 20 minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in the shore town of Long Branch.

Prosecutors were considering whether they would seek to move the case to adult court. Investigators say the teen did not have a criminal history.

