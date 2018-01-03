Does this New Year's Day burglary suspect look familiar? - KMOV.com

Does this New Year's Day burglary suspect look familiar?

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Surveillance photo of a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in Velda City on New Year's Day (Credit: Velda City PD) Surveillance photo of a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in Velda City on New Year's Day (Credit: Velda City PD)

VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Velda City Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was seen burglarizing a business in the 7000 block of West Florissant just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the police department at police@veldacity.org or 314-382-7004 ext. 206.

