Does this New Year's Day burglary suspect look familiar?

Surveillance photo of a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in Velda City on New Year's Day (Credit: Velda City PD)

VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Velda City Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was seen burglarizing a business in the 7000 block of West Florissant just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the police department at police@veldacity.org or 314-382-7004 ext. 206.

