Teen shot blocks from Scottrade Center Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot near the Scottrade Center in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the side at the Union Station Metro Link Stop minutes after the Blues game ended.

The victim was walking with a group of friends on Clark when he heard a single gun shot. After hearing the shot, he immediately felt pain in his abdomen.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No details regarding a suspect have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.