Police investigating overnight double shooting in Jennings

St. Louis County officers in the 2600 block of Tyrell after a double shooting (Credit: KMOV)

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred in Jennings overnight.

A 26-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were shot in the 2600 block of Tyrell just before midnight Tuesday, according to officers.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Other details regarding the shooting have not been released.

