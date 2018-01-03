Former Rams WR Isaac Bruce named 2018 Hall of Fame finalist

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce (80) begs a ref for a pass interference call during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007, in St. Louis. The Seahawks won 24-19. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce is a finalist for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former wide receiver for ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Bruce was the wide receiver for the Rams from 1994 to 2007 and then went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers from 2008 to 2009.

Bruce, who was also nominated last year, is one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. The other nominees are: Brian Urlacher, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Everson Walls, Kevin Mawae, Ray Lewis, Ty Law, Edgerrin James, John Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli.

Click here to cast your vote.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.