School district making sure students get a warm bus on a cold day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Rockwood School District is warming up buses to ensure students get on a warm bus on the first day of school in 2018.

The district has about 192 buses and official tell us t heir goal is to keep kids warm and the buses operating.

"Our crews right now are starting the buses they are turning the defrost to make sure we start to get the heat going in the cab of the buses," said transportation director Mike Heyman. "As well as clearing any ice off the crossing and stop arms to make sure there are not obstructions for the drivers when they start their routes."

The buses were started around 4 a.m. to make sure the defrost was turned on and the interiors were receiving sufficient heat.

Each bus is equipped with block heaters.

"It’s a grid heater. They plug in we have a system throughout our lot that all the buses can be plugged in and the object is to keep the fluids warm on the bus so it’s not fighting thick fluids and think oil," said Heyman.

The buses also have engine warmers to make sure the engines stay warm during the overnight hours.

"It pays to have a nice warm bus when they get on. Everything once it is warmed up flows like it should," said school bus driver Shelby Palmer

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.