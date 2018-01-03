School district making sure students get a warm bus on a cold day

The current cold snap has left many school superintendents with decisions on extending holiday breaks that were scheduled to end this week.More >
Illinois American Water customers in the Metro East are under a water conservation and boil order until further notice.
Heating issues and water damage forced Ritenour High School to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday.
A wind chill advisory is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday at Noon for parts of the St. Louis area including St. Louis County and City.
