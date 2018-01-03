Water damage, heating issues prolong winter break for students at 2 Normandy schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Students at two schools in the Normandy School District will have Wednesday off because of water damage and heating issues.

The school district said students at Normandy High School and Barack Obama Elementary School will not have school on Jan. 3 as maintenance crews work to correct the problems.

The district said all staff should still to report to work and classes would be in session for all other Normandy schools.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.