Tennessee sheriff's deputy killed in crash was a graduate of Belleville East High School

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Ofc. Joe Gilmore (Credit: Daron Hall / Nashville Sheriff / Twitter) Ofc. Joe Gilmore (Credit: Daron Hall / Nashville Sheriff / Twitter)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville East High School graduate who recently become a deputy in Tennessee died in a crash while on his way back to the Nashville area.

Joe Gilmore, who was a Davidson County deputy, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being injured in a New Year’s Day crash. According to officials, Gilmore’s car hit the back of a semi-truck and became lodged underneath the trailer.

The Davidson County Sheriff said he believes Gilmore fell asleep while he was driving.

