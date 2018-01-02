What to do if you fall into a frozen pond

Firefighters showing our own Alexis Zotos what they do to rescue someone from a frozen pond. Credit: KMOV

As many surfaces freeze over, first responders are warning people not to try to walk on frozen ponds.

Firefighters with Central Fire County and Rescue in St. Charles County regularly train to rescue people from frozen ponds.

Firefighters said if you fall into a frozen pond, do not put your head underwater because you will lose more body heat.

They also said it is important for you not to panic and conserve your energy.

It is also critical to not go into an icy pond after a person or animal that has fallen in.

“That creates more potential victims, more patients that we have to go in to get,” said Kenton Rodgers with Central County Fire and Rescue.

Immediately call 911 and try to help the person in need by using something to pull them out until first responders can go in after them.

