Pipe bursts at American Water call center

The brutal cold is responsible for another pipe bursting, this time at the call center for American Water in Alton.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The company said the building was evacuated for around 30 minutes before everyone was allowed back in the building.

Crews have been working overtime to repair pipes and water mains that have broken due to the frigid temperatures.

The call center services all American Water customers throughout the country.

