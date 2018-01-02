Roorda: Moment in Officer O'Connor recovery is 'proof of God'

Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department)

A chilling update has been provided on the battle a wounded Arnold officer is staging in the hospital.

Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor was shot by Chad Klahs while inside a police SUV on December 5.

Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association writes that O’Connor has gone through surgery and a medically induced coma.

Roorda says a priest was brought in while O’Connor was in a coma. As he anointed O’Connor with oil, the pressure on his brain subsided.

Roorda described what happened as “proof of God.”

O’ Connor remains in critical condition.

