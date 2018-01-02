1 dead following hit-and-run in north St. Louis

Police on the scene of a hit and run near North Broadway and Christian (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after an accident in north St. Louis. According to police, a person was struck by a vehicle at North Broadway and Christian around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle left the scene, and police are searching for the driver. The victim died of their injuries.

Accident reconstruction personnel were called to investigate the incident.

The 21-year-old hit-and-run suspect was later taken into custody by police. He was not injured during the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Other details have not been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved