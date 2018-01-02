St. Louis Zoo moving animals indoors to protect them from the cold

Several animals have been moved inside at the St. Louis Zoo due to the frigid temperatures. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The frigid cold is too much for some of the animals at the St. Louis Zoo.

Many of the animals have been moved inside for their protection, leaving several empty exhibits on the grounds.

While some of them can thrive in the cold, others prefer much warmer temperatures for their environment.

Visitors can still see animals at the zoo despite the cold.

The primate house, herpetarium, and the penguin exhibit are all open to the public.

