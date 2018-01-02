Residents frustrated as freezing temperatures keep them without water for days

Some residents were without water from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The brutal cold snap has wreaked havoc on pipes, and residents are feeling the stress. Missouri American Water is trying to keep up, but it seems every time one water main is fixed, another breaks.

Some customers are going two and three days without water, and while they understand it's a huge problem and the company has to prioritize the work, waiting and wondering when it'll come back on is frustrating and inconvenient.

A water main broke in the intersection of Goldengate and Remington in Rock Hill Saturday morning.

"We actually woke up and heard a pop and that's when we looked out and saw the mess," said Corey Gibber, whose home was without water for 48 hours.

Besides the river of water and gravel and rocks pouring out of the hole in the ground and down the street, Garry Moore had to worry about the water coming into his home.

"It looks like it picked up dirt from the yard and so my floor and basement got dirty. We had area rugs down there and they got ruined," he said.

The neighborhood went without water for 48 hours and that included New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

"The impact was great because it was New Year’s Eve and we were having people over for ham and beans on New Year's Day," Gibbar said.

The Gibbar's and their guests made adjustments to deal with the lack of water, but it was the lack of information about when the ruptured pipe would be repaired that caused frustration.

"Water is back on officially it right at 48 hours,” he said. “We flushed the lines and started to get on with our lives."

Besides causing trouble with buried water lines, the cold weather has also caused water lines in homes and businesses to freeze.

