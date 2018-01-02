Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from South City coffee house

Shameless Grounds is asking for help tracking down thieves who got away with a safe filled with more than $1,000. Credit: Shameless Grounds

A local business is asking for help tracking down thieves who got away with a safe filled with more than $1,000.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras at Shameless Grounds in the Benton Park West Neighborhood of South City.

The coffee house posted the images of the suspects on Facebook, saying the safe weighed more than 100 pounds.

The restaurant is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

People online and at other businesses have questioned whether these suspects could be connected to other South City burglaries in recent weeks.

Police said they are investigating, but haven’t confirmed any connections at this time.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.