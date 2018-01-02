Dead battery calls keep AAA busy during frigid temperatures

AAA says it is receiving lots of calls about car batteries dying in the cold. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) - With the bitter cold temperatures sticking around in the St. Louis, AAA Roadside Assistance is seeing a spike in call volumes and wait times to respond to stranded motorists on the roads.

AAA roadside assistance responder Steven Ray said helping a motorist with dead batteries is a ‘typical call’ the company receives during these winter conditions.

“This is my tenth call. All but one have been battery calls,” Ray said.

George Moehlenhoff, AAA Fleet Site Manager, said the company receives 400-450 calls on an average day but the frigid temperatures have increased the call volume in St. Louis and the Metro East.

“We’re finding call volume of 700, 800, possibly 900 calls a day. In a normal day [we] replace 30 to 40 batteries, we’ll replace about 150 a day at this point,” Moehlenhoff said.

The typical wait time is 30 minutes for assistance but with the severe cold weather it would increase up to two hours.

Missouri is not the only state seeing an increase in calls. AAA said the following Midwestern and nearby states are experiencing a surge in call volume: Kansas Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

