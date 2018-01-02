St. Louisians fighting off the holiday pounds in the new year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lots of New Year’s resolutions have to do with getting healthy and a dedicated group in St. Louis is tackling the dreaded holiday weight gain.

A new study from Cornell University says 75 percent of weight gain happens between Halloween and the new year.

While the common expression is people gain between five and 10 pounds over the holidays, the fact is, most people only gain between one and three pounds.

C.J. Thomas runs St. Louis Fitness Bootcamp.

He says, this time of year he sees a lot of people rushing to the gym to get in shape and most of them don't stick with it.

“A lot of times people randomly go into the gym, you're trying to figure out, ‘What should I do today? I've got dumbbells over here I've got machines over here,’” Thomas said. “So if you don't have to think about that and I can do that part for you, then it becomes more of a challenge, more entertaining and something you can stick with."

Bottom line: if you packed on some pounds, get motivated, stick with it and it never hurts to ditch the duds before you step on the scale.

