Water main break closes Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County

A water main break has closed a section of Telegraph Road in South County.

St. Louis County police say the street is closed in both directions at West Ripa. A nearby water main broke just after 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, causing the pavement to buckle.

Authorities said the road could be closed for some time.

The water main is one of several that have broken in the St. Louis area amid the frigid temperatures.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.