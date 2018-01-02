Water main break closes Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County

Illinois American Water customers in the Metro East are under a water conservation and boil order until further notice.More >
Illinois American Water customers in the Metro East are under a water conservation and boil order until further notice.More >
Heating issues and water damage forced Ritenour High School to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday.More >
Heating issues and water damage forced Ritenour High School to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday.More >
A wind chill advisory is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday at Noon for parts of the St. Louis area including St. Louis County and City.More >
A wind chill advisory is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday at Noon for parts of the St. Louis area including St. Louis County and City.More >
Several consecutive days of bitter cold have led to ice floe on the Mississippi RiverMore >
Several consecutive days of bitter cold have led to ice floe on the Mississippi RiverMore >