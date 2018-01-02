Family Dollar employees cut while detaining attempted robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 44-year-old man was arrested after cutting two Family Dollar employees while attempting to steal Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was stopped by the two employees after the door alarm sounded at the store in the 3730 block of Dr. Marin Luther King Drive in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.

When the suspect refused to give the employees the stuff he was attempting to steal, he pulled out a knife and cut the employees on their hands, according to police.

The employees were able to hold the suspect until police arrived, at which time he was taken into custody without further incident.

The store employees refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

