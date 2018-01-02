MSHP: 7 dead , 77 injured in New Year's weekend accidents in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com)—The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported seven fatal crashes in Missouri during New Year’s weekend, from 6 p.m. Dec. 29 to midnight on Jan. 1, 2018.

MSHP reported that there were 229 traffic crashes over the weekend which included 77 injuries. Troopers made 129 arrests for DWIs over the Christmas weekend and 49 drug arrests.

Three of seven fatalities occurred on Dec. 30.

Gregory Reynolds, 73, of Clarkton, MO died when his vehicle slid off the roadway and overturned on Missouri Highway 25 north of Clarkton.

According to MSHP, Reynolds was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Greenwood, 19, of Mountain Grove, MO died after he overcorrected his vehicle which caused it to slide off the roadway and overturn. Greenwood was ejected from the car. The crash happened on Missouri Route AM east of Mountain Grove.

Texas County deputies said it is unknown whether Greenwood was wearing a seat belt or not.

Phillip Hoenig, 49, of St. Charles, MO died after a vehicle ran a red light and stuck Hoenig’s vehicle as he was making a left turn at the intersection of Hall St and Adelaide Ave. The victim was transported to St. Louis University hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On New Year’s Eve, troopers reported two traffic-related fatalities.

Bonita Fuller, 67, of Jackson, MO died when the car she was driving traveled off the road, struck a utility pole in a ditch before going airborne. Fuller’s vehicle then struck a tree and a house near U.S. Highway 61 in Fruitland, MO.

Cape Girardeau Deputies pronounced Fuller dead at the scene and confirmed she was wearing a seat belt.

Cole Watson, 20, of Sullivan died after being ejected from his car after he drove off the roadway near Vine Street in Sullivan. Watson was pronounced dead at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, according to Sullivan Police.

Brandon Scott, 28, of Independence, MO died after his car failed to stop at the intersection of Route A and Route H in Turney, MO on New Year’s Day. Scott’s vehicle struck a hedge post as it traveled off the edge of intersection.

Clinton County Coroner pronounced Scott dead at the scene.

Gerald Beers, 79, of Festus, MO died when his car failed to yield when he attempted to cross northbound U.S. Highway 67. A vehicle traveling northbound struck Beer’s vehicle causing his vehicle to shift into the left lane. A second vehicle then struck Beer’s vehicle as it landed in the lane.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 67 at Montauk drive in Jefferson County.

Beers was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger that stuck Beer’s vehicle sustained minor injuries while the driver of the second vehicle that struck Beer’s vehicle was not injured.

