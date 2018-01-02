Police searching for driver who fled scene of fatal north St. Louis accident

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a man who left the scene of a fatal accident Saturday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., two cars collided at the intersection of Hall Street and Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.

When police arrived on scene, one of the drivers was being pulled from a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire by firefighters.

According to police, the other driver, who was driving a 2013 white Chevrolet Camaro, fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers are searching for the driver who fled, described as a black male wearing a dark skull cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.