If you paid a scammer using Western Union, file a claim to get your money back

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Did you use Western Union to pay a scammer? If so, you may be able to get your money back.

If you used Western Union to pay a scammer between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017 you can file a claim until Feb. 12, 2018.

To file a claim, you will need to provide your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number on the claim form. If you don’t have either number, check the box that states so and explain the reason why.

Those making a claim will not be asked to pay any amount of money. They will also not be asked to provide a bank account or credit card number. Anyone who asks for that information is a scammer and the FTC should be notified immediately.

Click here for more information about filing a claim.

Click here to file a claim with the FTC.

