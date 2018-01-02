Suspect wearing surgical mask sought after Wood River bank robbery

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Officers in Wood River are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect, who was wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, a yellow surgical mask and light colored pants, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the US Bank at 1301 East Edwardsville Road around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

After the robbery, a K-9 officer attempted to track the suspect. The suspect was tracked northwest near a Club Fitness, where the track appeared to end. With help from an area business, it was determined that the suspect was seen leaving the Club Fitness parking lot in a small red four-door car.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

