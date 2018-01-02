Elderly Fenton man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An elderly Festus man was killed in a crash in Jefferson County Monday morning.

Gerald Beers, 79, was killed when his vehicle attempted to travel across northbound US 67 from Montauke Drive around 10:10 a.m.

According to the crash report, Beers’ 2000 Chevrolet Silverado failed to slow down and traveled into the path of a 2000 Ford Excursion, which struck the left side of his vehicle. The Silverado then skidded, rotated and traveled partially into the left lane, where it struck the right side of another vehicle.

Beers was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the crash.

