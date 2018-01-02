Space heater caused fire at downtown hotel Tuesday, firefighters say

Firefighters battle blaze at America's Best Value Inn in St. Louis city. (Credit KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a downtown St. Louis hotel after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to America’s Best Value Inn near Lumiere Place Casino in downtown St. Louis.

News 4 spoke with a woman who was with her 3 children staying at the hotel. They were staying in the room next to the room that caught fire. She was able to get out with her kids but said she never heard an alarm and no one came to tell them to get out.

The woman and her children were checked out by paramedics but were not taken to the hospital.

The room that caught fire was not occupied at the time the fire started.

St. Louis Fire Department officials said the fire was caused by a space heater.

