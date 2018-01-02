Water main break closes portion of Clayton Road in Town & Countr - KMOV.com

Water main break closes portion of Clayton Road in Town & Country

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break has closed a portion of Clayton Road in Town and Country.

The water main break closed the road at Weidman before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It is currently unknown when the stretch of roadway will reopen.

