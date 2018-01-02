2 suspects on the loose after crashing stolen vehicle in St. Louis County

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the loose after running from a stolen vehicle after a crash in St. Louis County overnight.

Just after midnight, officers with the Hazelwood Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Knollwood Parkway Court after victims said two masked male suspects armed with long-barreled guns approached them and demanded their personal items and keys to their vehicle. The suspects then drove away from the area.

A short while later, officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found the vehicle and attempted to stop it near Lorna and Chambers. The vehicle then crashed and two suspects were seen running from the area.

According to police, evidence from the robbery was found in the crashed vehicle. Other details regarding the evidence have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or suspects is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

