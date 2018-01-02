Fenton home covered in snow, ice after overnight water main break

A vehicle covered in snow & ice after a water main broke on Smizer Mill Estates Drive Monday night (Credit: KMOV)

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An overnight water main break in Fenton left a neighborhood covered in snow and ice.

Late Monday night, a water main broke and sent water gushing about 25-feet into the air in the 2400 block of Smizer Mill Estates Drive. The water almost instantly turned into snow and ice in the frigid temperatures.

The residents of a home in the cul-de-sac said they heard what sounded like a raging river around 11 p.m. When they looked outside, they saw their cars coated and practically buried in snow and ice.

Resident Evan Hrevus told News 4 the water main break forced water into his home’s basement and garage.

It took more than three hours for crews to shut off the water.

