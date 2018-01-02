Group of tenants upset over heating problem at downtown loft

One group of downtown apartment tenants say they have not been lucky during the city's extreme cold temperatures. (Credit: KMOV)

One group of downtown apartment tenants say they have not been lucky during the city's extreme cold temperatures.

The tenants tell News 4, after being in the cold since last week, their landlord is to blame.

David Thompson's blood is about to boil when it comes to management at ArtLoft.

"They don't seem to have to any compassion or care for any tenants who live here," said Thompson.

He's one of dozens, at the downtown St. Louis loft, living with insufficient heating. Despite getting communication, from property management since Friday, he's still cold.

It's not the first time.

"My individual heat was out on Halloween. It's been out on Thanksgiving Day," added Thompson.

ArtLoft's Director of Operations tells News 4, "ArtLoft is on an electronic boiler and the extreme temperature has caused the board to malfunction."

The Ops Director says he immediately called a crew from Trane to fix it.

"We have seen the Trane truck out here before, but are not sure what's actually been happening. They keep us posted. But, it's just the same old email over and over again," added Thompson.

Jeff Miller has also gotten the emails but continues wearing layers.

"Mine is actually at 63 degrees which is nice compared to some of the units in here but it is more of a safety issue," said Miller.

His cold loft makes him think of last week's fire in New York blamed for killing 12.

"When you have units that are 50-60- degrees, people start leaving open stoves and boiling water, and it's just an unsafe condition," added Miller.

Property management says tenants can pick-up space heaters.

"Well, I haven't gotten any space heaters. I have asked for them. I have emails stating I asked for them. No reply. I even asked if they can take off rent. She said she is not allowed to do that," added Thompson.

ArtLoft management updated News 4 around 9 p.m. that a part was ordered and the problem should be fixed soon.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.