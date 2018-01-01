Hot Rods raise money for Cystic Fibrosis at 13th annual run

More than 50 Hot Rod enthusiasts gathered New Year’s Day for the 13th Annual Hot Rod Run to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis. (Credit: KMOV)

More than 50 Hot Rod enthusiasts gathered New Year’s Day for the 13th Annual Hot Rod Run to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis.

The motorists assembled at Fenton Plaza and drove up to Ethyl’s Smokehouse in O’Fallon, MO for some good food and to help out people living with the disorder.

This year’s event raised $1,600 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.