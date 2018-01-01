Pipes burst at St. Luke’s hospital due to cold weather

Fire crews were called out to St. Luke’s hospital after cold weather caused pipes to burst at the facility. (Credit: Monarch Fire Department)

Fire crews were called out to St. Luke’s hospital after cold weather caused pipes to burst at the facility.

The Monarch Fire Department posted to Facebook showing water spraying and leaking out of burst pipes.

The incident occurred in a corridor leading from a parking garage, so the hospital was not directly affected.

The hospital told News 4 the pipes burst because an automatic door wasn’t fully closing, allowing cold air into the corridor.

