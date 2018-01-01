Paramedics warn residents to avoid outdoor activities during freezing temperatures

Paramedics are warning local residents to protect themselves when braving the cold temperatures outside.

Despite the single-digit temperatures, some residents decided to bundle up and head outside but Central County Fire paramedics do not recommend it.

“It’s too cold with the wind chills, its well below zero, someone can become hypothermic very quickly,” said Battalion Chief Sean Webb.

Officials say even with layers, hypothermia can set in.

“People under estimate the cold and they go out and think they can do something if you start to sweat and your clothes get wet that makes you get hypothermic a lot quicker,’ said Webb.

If you see someone showing signs of hypothermia, such as slurred speech or loss of coordination, call 911 immediately.

