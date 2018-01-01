‘Santa’ braves cold by water skiing to raise money for local charity

Below-freezing temperatures did not deter three brave water skiers from raising money for a local charity. (Credit: KMOV)

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Below-freezing temperatures did not deter three brave water skiers from raising money for a local charity.

The skiers hit the water for the 32nd year of the St. Louis New Year’s tradition by skiing to raise funds for the Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association.

One of the skiers, Kevin Day, dressed as Santa. Another skier was not successful and got a face full of frigid water.

