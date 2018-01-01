Police: Body found near dumpster in North City - KMOV.com

Police: Body found near dumpster in North City

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
St. Louis police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near downtown St. Louis on New Year’s Day. (Credit: KMOV) St. Louis police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near downtown St. Louis on New Year’s Day. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near downtown St. Louis on New Year’s Day.

Police say the body was found in the 2600 block of Madison, about a mile north of downtown St. Louis.

Homicide detectives have been called out to investigate but police say they are unsure if this is a murder or a natural death.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly