Police: Body found near dumpster in North City

St. Louis police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster near downtown St. Louis on New Year’s Day.

Police say the body was found in the 2600 block of Madison, about a mile north of downtown St. Louis.

Homicide detectives have been called out to investigate but police say they are unsure if this is a murder or a natural death.

