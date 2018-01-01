Firefighters facing difficulties battling flames in extreme cold

Firefighters battling house fires in the St. Louis area are having a tough time due to the extreme winter temperatures. (Credit: KMOV)

Winter is especially difficult on firefighters who rely on water to fight fires. When temperatures reach below zero degrees, the battle is against the elements and the flames.

“Our protective gear, our gloves, coats and pants they’re not insulated in regard to keeping us warm, they’re manufactured to keep us safe from extremely hot temperatures,” said St. Louis Fire Dept. Capt. Leon Whitener.

Fire officials say vacant buildings are quickly becoming fire hazards for the homeless.

“When it’s this cold they’re trying to find ways to keep warm, they’re starting fires in warming barrels, makeshift open pits to keep warm and these fires are getting out of control and we have personnel responding to these vacant buildings,” said Capt. Whitener.

